Penticton’s sports events season switches into gear this weekend with two events taking place over land and water.

The Blossom 8 Miler race starts at Okanagan Lake Park in the morning of Sunday, May 12, with participants running next to Lakeshore Drive, up Vancouver Avenue, Lower Bench and along Naramata Road. Anyone driving in this area is asked to slow down and watch for flaggers, runners and volunteers at the roadside.

Note that the intersection of Abbott Street and Marina Way will be temporarily held to allow runners to safely pass through. The race also includes a section of the KVR trail, with all routes cleared by 11 a.m.

Also, this weekend, teams from across B.C. and Alberta will compete in outrigger canoes as part of the Duel in the Desert race at Skaha Lake Park. Anyone visiting the park on Saturday or Sunday should anticipate extra foot, vehicle and boat traffic.

This event is hosted by the Penticton Paddle Sports Association and residents are invited to head down to the water to cheer on the races, starting 9 a.m. on Saturday. Learn more at pentictonpaddlesports.com.

More upcoming sporting events

Okanagan Super Sprints (June 7-8): Fast 250m dragon boat racing that includes an optional second day for 55+ teams. pentictonpaddlesports.com

Okanagan Trestles Tour (July 7): Ride the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail starting at the famous Myra Canyon in Kelowna to Penticton. okanagantrestlestour.com

Peach Classic Triathlon (July 7): Ranked among the oldest triathlons in Canada, this event attracts everyone from beginners to professional triathletes and Olympians. peachclassic.ca

Okanagan Granfondo (July 13-14): Thousands of riders will take part in this mass cycling event, which ranks among the best in North America. Kids also get their kicks in the Kids’ Piccolofondo. okanagangranfondo.com

Ultraman Canada (July 26-28): Split up over three days, this race totals 515 km. There are four Ultraman events contested around the world, with Ultraman Canada being held in Penticton since 1993. officalultramancanada.com

Across the Lake Swim (Aug. 11): An open-water swim across Skaha Lake, open to a limited number of participants, taking place during Peach Fest. peachfest.com/event/across-the-lake-swim

IRONMAN Canada (Aug. 24-25): Penticton is known as a bucket list destination for IRONMAN athletes all over the world. It’s also an opportunity for residents to get out on the streets in the thousands and cheer them on. IRONKIDS is a fun run event for kids, with more details at ironman.com/im-canada.

Dragon Boat Festival (Sept. 7-8): Cheer on the 80+ teams as boats take to the water off Skaha Lake Park. The festival will have a vendor’s market, food trucks and a beverage garden, attracting participants in the thousands. pentictonpaddlesports.com

Kettle Mettle Dirty Fondo (Sept. 13-14): This Gravel Fondo biking event winds its way through the South Okanagan. kettlemettle.ca

Canadian Outrigger Distance Championships (Sept. 28-29): Outrigger racing returns to Okanagan Lake, attracting teams from far and wide. pentictonpaddlesports.com