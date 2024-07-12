Over the past week BC Highway Patrol continued to focus on speed enforcement to reduce the top contributing factor to fatal collisions potentially saving countless lives. On July 9, 2024, around 5:00 am BC Highway Patrol Kelowna was conducting speed enforcement on Hwy 97 on the William Bennett Bridge in West Kelowna when a grey 4 door hatchback was observed travelling west at excessive speeds, more than 105 kph in the 60 zone.

Before the police could conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle lost control striking both the centre and rightside medians causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof. Thankfully the sole occupant of the vehicle did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. The subsequent investigation found the driver was prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

BC Highway Patrol Kelowna would like to remind motorists that speed limits reflect the safe speed a vehicle can travel in ideal conditions and are an integral part of road safety. Exceeding those speed limits reduces a driver’s time to react, it requires a longer distance to slow down or stop and makes collisions more deadly. Speeding amplifies the risk of losing control and makes it challenging to negotiate curves leading to skidding, sliding and rollovers.

Our BC Highway Patrol teams across the Okanagan will continue to coordinate regular speed enforcement across our highways to save lives and reduce injuries. says Inspector Rob Nason, officer in charge of BCHP Central Speeding is the leading cause of vehicle collision fatalities in British Columbia and I encourage everyone to obey the posted speed limits as deaths related to high speed collisions are entirely preventable.