After nearly 5 years leading Kelowna’s Gospel Mission (KGM), Executive Director Carmen Rempel will be stepping down, effective June 15, 2025.

Carmen joined KGM in early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding the organization through one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Under her leadership, KGM has undergone a remarkable transformation, expanding its services, strengthening community partnerships, and adopting a progressive, client-centered approach to care.

“Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has become more than just a bed and a sandwich. We’re an organization creating real change,” Carmen shared. “It’s been an honour to lead KGM through this season of growth and innovation. While I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together, I believe it’s time for new leadership to take KGM into its next chapter.”

Carmen plans to relocate to Victoria, BC and looks forward to exploring her next career chapter.

Carmen has left an indelible mark on Kelowna Gospel Mission, and the Board of Directors is deeply grateful for Carmen’s vision, leadership and unwavering dedication. KGM’s board of Directors is currently conducting a Canada-wide search to fill the Executive Director role. The board is confident that the search process will identify a leader who will build on Carmen’s legacy and guide the KGM team into the future.

The Senior Leadership Team at KGM will continue to ensure day-to-day operations remain consistent throughout the transition period.