“It’s the best job I ever had”, says Charisse Daley, describing her tenure at the helm of Pathways Abilities Society, the not-for-profit providing services to individuals with diverse abilities throughout the Central Okanagan.

But after 22 years, Daley is retiring and will soon be handing over the reigns to a new Executive Director.

Daley and the Pathways Board began planning for her retirement at the completion of their last large project, the grand opening of Hadgraft Wilson Place. But Daley delayed her retirement plans when the Hadgraft-Wilson building became unoccupiable just months after opening, due to the damage caused by the construction at the UBCT site, an issue that continues to be unresolved.



Since starting with the society, Daley’s goal has been to ensure people with diverse-abilities are welcomed, respected and included in our community.



“The idea of helping build a more inclusive and accepting community, and working to create an environment where everybody matters and can thrive, regardless of their abilities has been a passion for me.”



Under Daley’s leadership, the society has grown significantly, and benefited from numerous initiatives and achievements. These include the redevelopment of a property the society occupied for 50 plus years, the introduction of measures to ensure Pathways’ long term organizational sustainability, seven successful CARF Accreditation Surveys, several key milestones (the society’s 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries) and the navigation, as an essential service through the challenging years of the COVID 19 pandemic.



“It’s been such a long and fulfilling ride for me. There have been so many things I’m immensely grateful for being a part of and for being able to experience and contribute to. It’s been a privilege to serve our community and I will definitely miss leading our amazing team!”



Pathways President, Mark Reinelt says Pathways’ departing Executive Director will leave some large shoes to fill.



“To say Charisse has been instrumental in helping our society evolve into what it is today, would be an understatement. She’s been terrific to work with and truly committed to our society’s success. I’ve seen that firsthand. We thank Charisse for her many years of service and dedication to improving the lives of people with diverse-abilities and wish her a very enjoyable retirement!”



Pathways Board of Directors has begun the process of initiating a search for a new Executive Director and invites all applications. For more information or to apply, visit Pathways Abilities Society online at www.pathwayskelowna.ca.

