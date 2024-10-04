Roadwork and electrical upgrades will begin at the intersection of Green Avenue E and South Main Street on Monday, Oct. 7 and is anticipated to take a couple of weeks, weather-dependent.

Anyone driving along South Main Street should anticipate minor delays and allow for extra time, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.Drivers are advised that traffic lights will be temporarily removed at this intersection as part of the work required for electrical upgrades. Traffic control personnel will direct vehicles during working hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, drivers will obey temporary stop signs and follow the four-way stop procedure until the traffic lights are reinstalled.

While crews are working, southbound drivers will detour onto Dauphin Avenue to Green Avenue. Northbound traffic will not be detoured. Westbound access to Green Avenue E may be closed intermittently to allow crews to work safely while completing electrical upgrades. For the latest updates visit penticton.ca/lake-to-lake