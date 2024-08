Drivers making their way on the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke will experience some delays for the next two days.

Drive BC says a Vehicle recovery between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk (5 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park) is taking place From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM today and Friday.

While the recovery is happening it will be single lane alternating traffic. so drivers are told to expect major delays.