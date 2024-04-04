The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is pleased to announce that extended hours will be offered on a trial basis for customers wishing to use the Yard & Garden Waste Drop Off at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility during the busy spring cleanup season.

Extended hours of service will be provided on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the month of April (starting Thursday, April 4th and ending Saturday, April 27th) with the Yard & Garden Waste Drop Off staying open until 7:30 PM.



Bulk loads of Yard & Garden Waste hauled in tandem axle vehicles will not be accepted after the regular closing time (4:30 PM weekdays, 4:00 PM weekends) and the remainder of the GVDDF will be closed during the extended Yard & Garden Waste hours.



Yard & Garden Waste Drop Off customers are reminded that:



· All materials must be debagged; plastic bags must not be left in the pile, Kraft paper bags can be left in the pile, but must be emptied first.

· Only leaves, grass, mulch, trimmings, prunings and other plant material less than 20 cm (or approximately 8 inches) in diameter are accepted in the Yard & Garden Waste Drop Off area.

· Yard & Garden waste does not include animal feces, cardboard, logs and stumps (over 20 centimeters in diameter), plastic, soil, rocks, noxious weeds, fencing, fabric, netting and other non-vegetative landscaping and gardening waste.

· Any material other than Yard & Garden Waste will not be accepted.

These extended hours will provide residents with additional flexibility and options to manage their Yard & Garden Waste! The extended hours reflect the RDNO’s commitment to providing residents with opportunities to divert waste and support the long term sustainability of our region.

Keeping Yard & Garden Waste out of landfills is important for conserving valuable landfill capacity and for reducing methane emissions that are created when Yard & Garden waste is landfilled. Yard & Garden Waste at the GVDDF is used to produce RDNO-Gro, a compost which is popular with North Okanagan residents.

For more information on Free Yard & Garden Waste Drop-off and sustainable yard care tips go to: www.rdno.ca/compost.