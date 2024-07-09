Marking the return of the WCL’s mid-summer classic for the first time since 2019, the game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pacific Time at the legendary Joe Martin Field.

“After a long hiatus, we’re thrilled to bring back the All-Star Game and celebrate the incredible talent in our league,” said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer. "It’s already apparent that the Bells will present a tremendous event for our fans, our players, and for the many thousands watching the game around the world.”



Hosted by the Bellingham Bells, this event promises to be a two-day extravaganza beginning on July 16. The evening before the All-Star Game will feature players from the Max Higbee Center alongside WCL All-Stars in the Community Champions Game, an integrated baseball game to benefit the Max Higbee Center. The Max Higbee Center supports and empowers teens and adults with developmental disabilities to build community, friendships, happiness, life skills and health through recreation. Half of ticket sales from the evening will go directly to the Max Higbee Center.



Bellingham Head Coach Bob Ralston will guide the North Division squad, while the South will be led by Corvallis Knights skipper Brooke Knight. The North Division consists of the Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Wenatchee AppleSox, and Victoria HarbourCats, with every team represented on the roster by at least one standout player. In the South, the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Cowlitz Black Bears, Portland Pickles, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins are all sending players to Bellingham for the All-Star Game.

NORTH



C – Conner Smith of Santa Clara (Bellingham Bells)

C – Jonathan Fitz of San Diego (Wenatchee AppleSox)

1B – Jacob Mejia of Cal State San Bernadino (Bellingham Bells)

1B – Jeremy Giesegh of Cal State San Bernadino (Port Angeles Lefties)

2B – Michael Soper of Westmont College (Edmonton Riverhawks)

SS – Roman Martin of UCLA (Bellingham Bells)

SS – Nevin Noonan of San Diego State (Nanaimo NightOwls)

3B – Nate Kirkpatrick of Yavapai College (Bellingham Bells)

3B – Jakob Poturnak of Sacramento State (Edmonton Riverhawks)

OF – Bryce McFeely of Westmont College (Edmonton Riverhawks)

OF/P – Joey Rico of Westmont (Kamloops NorthPaws)

OF – Trey Duffield of Rice (Kelowna Falcons)

OF – Riley Paulino of Pikeville (Nanaimo NightOwls)

OF – Wylie Waters of USC Upstate (Nanaimo NightOwls)

OF/2B – Tate Shimao of Hawaii (Victoria HarbourCats)

OF – Max Hartman of Washington State (Wenatchee AppleSox)

P – Josh Flaugher of Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Bellingham Bells)

P – Tyler Van Dyke of Stetson (Bellingham Bells)

P – Tate Dearing of Reinhardt (Edmonton Riverhawks)

P – Vicarte Domingo of British Columbia (Edmonton Riverhawks)

P/OF – Gavyn Jones of McLennan CC (Kelowna Falcons)

P – Adison Mattix of Everett CC (Nanaimo NightOwls)

P – Carson Cormier of TCU (Victoria HarbourCats)

P – Evan Canfield of Lewis-Clark State (Wenatchee AppleSox)

P – Quincy Vassar of Vanguard (Wenatchee AppleSox)

SOUTH

C – Luke Iverson of Utah Valley (Ridgefield Raptors)

C – Dane Woodcook of New Mexico State (Springfield Drifters)

1B – Easton Amundson of Liberty (Bend Elks)

1B/3B – Patrick Keighran of San Francisco (Portland Pickles)

2B – Spencer Shipman of Whitworth (Yakima Valley Pippins)

SS/2B – Ty Yukumoto of Pacific (Corvallis Knights)

SS/OF – Blake Wilson of Washington (Corvallis Knights)

3B – Kedren Kinzie of Hawaii (Springfield Drifters)

3B/OF – Preston Allen - uncommitted (Yakima Valley Pippins)

OF – Brandon Cabrera of Lewis-Clark State (Corvallis Knights)

OF – Dylan Schlaegel of Dallas Baptist (Cowlitz Black Bears)

OF – Tanner Griffith of Saint Mary’s (Portland Pickles)

OF – Kolby Felix of Colorado Mesa (Walla Walla Sweets)

OF – Davis Mauzy of Wichita State (Walla Walla Sweets)

UTL – Kevin Takeuchi of USC (Corvallis Knights)

P – Mason Edwards of USC (Bend Elks)

P – Jackson Elder of Utah (Bend Elks)

P – Tyler Wood of UC Davis (Bend Elks)

P – James DeCremer of Oregon State (Corvallis Knights)

P – Tyner Horn of Nebraska (Corvallis Knights)

P – Kaden Segel of Portland (Corvallis Knights)

P – Freddie Rodriguez of Hawaii (Portland Pickles)

P – Shay Timmer of Salt Lake CC (Portland Pickles)

P – Dylan Stewart of Pepperdine (Ridgefield Raptors)

P – Liam Hohenstein of Colorado Mesa (Walla Walla Sweets)

Universities and colleges noted are where players will be enrolled this upcoming school year.

