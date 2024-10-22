The City of Vernon is now accepting applications for the Fall intake of the 2024 Sustainability Grants program. This initiative is designed to inspire community-led projects that enhance environmental resilience at the local level.

“Now more than ever, it's essential to support grassroots sustainability efforts,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. "The Sustainability Grants program empowers residents to come together and turn their ideas into small, enjoyable projects that benefit our entire community.”

Grants up to $2,000 will be available to encourage the development of sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

The Fall application period opens October 21 and closes November 30, 2024.

For more information on this program and how to apply, visit vernon.ca/sustainability-grants.