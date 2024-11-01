Fall has arrived in the North Okanagan and to coincide with the seasonal change, the City is offering tips and reminders to help residents manage their organics carts to ensure carts can be completely emptied during collection.

Tips for complete collection:

Did you know that overfilling your organics cart or adding too much weight can cause material to get stuck or fall out of the cart when tipping? This can lead to only partial collection and a whole lot of disappointment. Help us help you by following these easy guidelines:

· Layer kitchen organics with yard waste (such as leaves) and soiled paper or newspaper.

· Keep materials loose in the cart.

· Avoid overfilling the cart (the lid must close).

· Avoid pushing down or compacting materials in the cart.

· Avoid placing large amounts of wet leaves and yard waste in the cart. This can become heavy and compacted very quickly.

· Place carts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on collection day. Please do not place carts the night before, as this can attract wildlife.

· Ensure carts placed at the curb are 1m (an arm’s length) away from all other objects.

· Ensure all materials in your organics cart are compostable.

· Rocks, soil, plastic bags, animal waste, and branches that are more than 0.5” in diameter CANNOT be collected.

Tips for managing additional organic waste:

Weight restrictions for Vernon’s curbside waste collection carts are as follows:

· 120L cart: 50 kg (110 lbs)

· 240L cart: 75 kg (165 lbs)

Pumpkins can be composted, but be careful about how much weight you’re placing in your cart. Overfilled or overweight carts cannot be collected.

If you have more material than can fit in your organics cart:

· Consider storing the additional material until your next collection day.

· Consider taking larger amounts of yard waste to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, where residential yard and garden waste can be disposed of free of charge.

For more information on Vernon’s curbside organics collection program and a list of accepted compostable materials, visit www.vernon.ca/organics.