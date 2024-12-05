After thousands of votes were cast over the last seven days, the results of the BCHL All-Star Weekend Fan Vote are now final.

The recipients of the final three roster spots are:

Roenick Jodoin (F) – Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Lucas Lemieux (D) – Trail Smoke Eaters

Caden Tremblay (D) – Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Jodoin, Lemieux and Tremblay finished in the top three for votes among the 21 players that were eligible. They will now compete in the league’s Skills Competition and 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament on Jan. 18 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm.

Full All-Star Roster

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Brady McIsaac F Alberni Valley Bulldogs Caden Tremblay D Alberni Valley Bulldogs Colin Winn G Brooks Bandits Johnny Hicks G Brooks Bandits Parker Lalonde F Chilliwack Chiefs Mateo Mrsic F Coquitlam Express Sam Frandina D Cowichan Valley Capitals Luca Primerano F Cranbrook Bucks Bryce Sookro D Langley Rivermen Ryan Schelling F Nanaimo Clippers Joel Plante F Okotoks Oilers Jackson Rowland F Penticton Vees Conyr Hellyer F Powell River Kings Christian Maro F Prince George Spruce Kings Skogen Schrott F Salmon Arm Silverbacks Andrew Ballantyne G Salmon Arm Silverbacks Roenick Jodoin F Salmon Arm Silverbacks Maddux Martin F Sherwood Park Crusaders Alexander Dimitriadis F Sherwood Park Crusaders Jeremy Loranger F Spruce Grove Saints Josh Polak F Surrey Eagles Brady Kudrick F Trail Smoke Eaters Lucas Lemieux D Trail Smoke Eaters Jason Stefanek F Vernon Vipers Marko Stojkov D Victoria Grizzlies Oliver Auyeung-Ashton G Victoria Grizzlies Chase Pirtle F West Kelowna Warriors Jackson Kyrkostas F

The list will be split into four teams of six skaters and one goalie and will compete for a 3-on-3 All-Star championship.

The final All-Star Weekend roster announcement is the Top Prospects Game, which will be unveiled on Dec. 10