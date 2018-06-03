On April 10, 2025 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision between a cyclist and a large pickup truck at the intersection of Highland Drive South and Lamby Place.

The 77-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital however succumbed to his injuries. Kelowna Municipal Traffic and their Criminal Crash Investigation Team currently have conduct of the investigation. The lone driver of the pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Highland Dr South and collided with the cyclist who is believed to have been travelling northbound on Lamby Place prior to the collision. The driver of the pickup remained on scene.

“It is not necessary for us to share any further information at this time, and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer.