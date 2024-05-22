On May 21, 2024 at approximately 5:54pm emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on the Trans Canada Highway near 3rd nations Road.

The driver of a west bound pickup truck collided with an east bound semi truck. The driver, and sole occupant of the pickup truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

Police say witnesses observed the pickup truck cross the center line and narrowly miss a passenger vehicle before side swiping the side of the semi truck.

Dash camera footage located at the scene confirmed the information from witnesses.

Mounties are not releasing any further information on the drivers identity at this time.

