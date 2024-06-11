Highway 6 was closed to traffic on Monday night while police investigated a motor vehicle incident that claimed the life of a 24-year old man.

Highway 6 was closed to traffic on Monday night while police investigated a motor vehicle incident that claimed the life of a 24-year old man. On Monday June 10th, 2024 at 10:00 pm, front line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan along with the Coldstream Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a report of a collision on Highway 6, east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream. Investigators determined a motorcycle travelling west on Highway 6 passed a vehicle on a double solid then failed to navigate a corner. The motorcycle went off the road, down the embankment and the operator was ejected from the bike.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained fatal injuries and was deceased on scene, said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service attended and is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his unexpected death.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision, who have not already spoken to police, is urged to contact Constable Bengtsson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.