With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how local and Indigenous governments let housing get built in communities. With a greater focus on density and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that they reached an agreement with two municipalities and two First Nations to fast-track 890 additional homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 7,600 homes over the next decade. These agreements under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $37.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.