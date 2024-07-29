Consultation for the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project is underway from July 29 through Aug. 12 and the City of West Kelowna wants to hear from residents.

The project includes a new fire hall building consisting of four bays, a large gear room, hose tower, SBCA room and living quarters, community centre, playground, pickleball and tennis courts and more.

Input will help enhance the final design on:

· Preferences for programming that reflects the needs of our community

· Connectivity and accessibility throughout the site and area

· Preferences for landscaping and lighting elements around the building

· Other elements that are important for Council and staff

Check out OurWK.ca/firehall32 to get involved:

· Review the display boards

· Complete the online questionnaire

· Add comments to the Ideas portal

· Kids challenge; enter the colouring contest to win great prizes, including a ride in a fire truck!

Visit an in-person Open House:

· Date: Thursday, Aug. 8

· Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Location: City Hall, 3731 Old Okanagan Highway

· Drop in anytime to ask questions, meet the Project Team and Fire Chief Jason Brolund

Not online, Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies.

Background

For many years, Fire Hall #32 has been identified in poor condition with several studies demonstrating the need for its replacement. This project has been elevated to the top of Council’s priorities to move forward with the assurance that no new tax increases to the community will result.

In March 2024, eligible electors in West Kelowna indicated support for long-term borrowing of up to $8 million to partially fund the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project as part of the Alternate Approval Process (AAP). As a requirement under the Community Charter, this process ensures the community has an opportunity to submit an Elector Response Form should an individual oppose long-term borrowing.

To stay up to date on current engagement opportunities, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.