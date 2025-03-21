As part of their annual Board election process, Festivals Kelowna is inviting applications from the community to join their Board of Directors for a two-year term starting May 2025.

With terms coming to an end for some of their longstanding Directors, there are 2 positions available on the eleven-member Board.

“Our mandate in Kelowna is to provide entertainment that can be enjoyed by all ages and interests”, explains Renata Mills, Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna. “Our Board members plays a very important supporting role in this effort. Thanks to their expertise, their range of knowledge and experience, and the guidance they offer me as Executive Director, our organization continues to succeed and reflect the interests of our community. So, we're looking for a few fun, and community-focused people to complement our current mix of Board members".

Festivals Kelowna is a non-profit society that produces multiple community, arts-based festivals and programs annually including “Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna”, “Parks Alive!, “Arts on the Avenue”, “Pianos in Parks”, and the popular "New York New Year's" family celebration. With a family friendly approach to its events, the society aims to enhance the lifestyle of residents and visitors through a positive cultural experience in parks and public spaces throughout Kelowna. A governance Board, the Festivals Kelowna Directors support the work of staff through an advisory role.

The Society’s key objective is to produce accessible community events suitable for all ages that make Kelowna the kind of place people choose to live. Applicants should understand and support this philosophy. As a member of this advisory Board, the Director’s role is to provide support, advice, and direction to the Executive Director. Other assets of desirable candidates include recent Board or committee experience, familiarity with the arts and culture world, an understanding of the purpose and nature of community events, and an ability to bring a practical approach to the challenges and opportunities facing non-profits. Applicants must commit to attending 10 monthly Board meetings a year, as well as additional sub-committee meetings as needed. Board members are an important part of the society’s operation and provide input on areas like policy development, fund development, program content for the society’s events, as well as promotions and marketing.

Individuals wishing to submit their name for consideration are invited to complete an application form available on the Festivals Kelowna “Contact Us” page at www.festivalskelowna.com and include a current resume clearly identifying their experience and suitability for a Board position to RMills@festivalskelowna.com. Interested candidates can also call Ms. Mills for further information. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday April 3rd. 2025.