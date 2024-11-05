KMS, in partnership with the Okanagan Military Museum Society, Rotary Club of Kelowna, and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, has placed the annual Field of Crosses in Kelowna's City Park.



The poignant installation serves as a powerful visual tribute to 240 local Canadian Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in service to their country, creating a human connection to the names inscribed on the Kelowna Cenotaph.



A Sunset Ceremony will take place on November 10 at 5:00pm during which candles will be placed at each cross.



Field of Crosses is open daily until November 12 during regular City Park hours for public viewing.