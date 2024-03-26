In the early hours of Friday March 22nd, 2024, police were alerted to a suspicious circumstance at a business in the 4900 block of 27th Street in Vernon.

In the early hours of Friday March 22nd, 2024, police were alerted to a suspicious circumstance at a business in the 4900 block of 27th Street in Vernon. The property representative had arrived to work to discover the commercial alarm had been triggered overnight though there were no sign of forced entry. Frontline officers arrived to clear the building and found evidence a break, enter and theft had occurred including merchandise strewn on the floor. During the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect.

That evening, investigators tracked the suspect to a location in Vernon. states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered the property stolen from the business.

A 51-year old man from Vernon was taken into custody and charged with break and enter with intent and possession of stolen property. The incident remains under investigation.