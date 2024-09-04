The City’s final free bike valet service will be offered during the markets in downtown Penticton this Saturday, Sept. 7.

A record number of bicycles, scooters and skateboards – totalling more than 1,870 – have used the valet since it was first available on May 18, providing a free and secure parking location.

“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had these past few months. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback and have enjoyed connecting with fellow cyclists,” says Sustainability Coordinator Madison Poultney. “We’d like to thank the community for their efforts to promote sustainable and active transportation – and look forward to seeing you again next year.”

The City’s Environmental Outreach Ambassadors provided the valet service each Saturday at the Penticton Farmers’ Market, as well as during major events including HaHaHa Kidzfest, Canada Day, Peach Festival and IRONMAN Canada.

The service has seen an upward trend in usage since it was first launched in 2018 by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association. Last year, the service parked 1,266 bikes, representing a 32-per-cent increase over the previous year. More than 6,570 bikes/scooters/skateboards have used the valet in the past six years.

The final valet will be offered this Saturday at Gyro Park on Main Street from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.