Residents and visitors are advised that the final phase of a multi-phase paving project in downtown Vernon is scheduled begin next week.

The three-phased project will take place on 30th Avenue between 29th Street and 33rd Street, and on 31st Street between 30th Avenue and 31st Avenue. See the map below.

Phase 3:

Starting as early as September 23, the final phase will involve paving on 30th Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street. Work on this phase is expected to be completed within one week, weather permitting.

During construction, vehicle access will be restricted; however, sidewalk and pedestrian access will be maintained as well as access to area businesses. The City encourages residents and visitors to continue to shop and support local.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this important work is being completed.