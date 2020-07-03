New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says funding for local agritech projects and training will create new jobs and strengthen the local economy across the Okanagan.

“Our agriculture and agritech sector have so much potential, and we want to support them to explore their potential to the fullest. From drone training workshops to robotic mushroom pickers and plant tissue culturing, it’s incredible to see so many amazing projects from B.C. companies,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “By enhancing the way farmers produce food and scaling up technology, our government is strengthening food security in B.C. while creating more good, family supporting jobs for people.”

In the Okanagan, nearly $2.5 million will fund four projects and training opportunities:

· 4AG Robotics Inc. in Salmon Arm - $1.47 million.

· AgriForest Bio-Technologies in Kelowna - $678,000.

· Takachar Limited in Salmon Arm- $199,000.

· Thompson Rivers University - $110,000.

Nineteen local projects and opportunities around BC are being supported by a $15.5 million combined investment from the province, B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation (BCCAI), and industry. Projects include helping companies scale up technology and work with B.C. farmers and agriculture experts to deliver more solutions and opportunities to strengthen the B.C. agricultural industry. These projects are expected to help upskill more than 800 people through new training, and lead to 194 new jobs, in addition to growth for businesses, producers, and processors.

This work is part of the StrongerBC Economic Action Plan that is helping address climate change while making the agriculture industry more sustainable and resilient, and these projects and training opportunities help fulfill these goals.

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025JEDI0005-000138