At approximately 5:10 pm the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a Fire on the balcony of an apartment building in the 1200 Block of Richter Street.

Fire responded with 3 Engine companies, 1 Ladder Truck, Rescue truck and Command vehicle.

Upon arrival crews could see an activated sprinkler on the 4th floor balcony no smoke or flame was visible

Crews went to investigate and discovered that there had been a small fire contained on the balcony by an activated sprinkler. There was minor damage to contents and exterior of the building of Suite. No injuries were reported and all residents were able to return to their suites.