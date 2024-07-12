At approximately 12:43 pm the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a Structure Fire in the 2600 Block of Highway 97. Fire responded with 3 Engine companies, 1 Ladder Truck, Rescue truck and Command vehicle. Upon arrival no smoke or flame was visible at the 2 story Residential Apartment building. Care taker of facility stated there was a fire in a suite on the second floor. Crews made an interior attack to the 2nd floor using the interior stairwell. A small fire was discovered and extinguished in the suite. The suite received smoke and water damage. No other units were involved. No injuries were reported and most residents were able to return to their suites.