Due to continued dry conditions and increasing temperatures in the forecast, Regional Parks fire danger is now rated at level four or high.

The Regional District reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks now and throughout the spring and summer.

Smoking, vaping, or open flames are not allowed any time in regional or RDCO community parks. Propane fueled barbeques are permitted but must be attended and kept safely away from any flammable materials.



While the fines for anyone found violating the Regional Parks or RDCO Community Parks bylaws range from $250 to $1,000, the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes.



If you see a fire in any of our parks, immediately call 9-1-1 to report it.



In addition to the regular signage at park entrances, special Fire Warning sandwich boards are being rotated around the regional park system reminding visitors of the fire hazard and that smoking and open fires are not allowed.