On December 25, 2024, at approximately 5:24 p.m., officers were alerted to an item lit on fire outside the Penticton RCMP Detachment.

The fire was put out with limited property damage, and no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Penticton RCMP. Additionally, anyone who may have been driving past the Detachment during this time may have dash camera footage, which may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, (250) 492-4300.