At approximately 4:20 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) received a report of a grass fire near the intersection of Highway 6 and 27th Street.

When VFRS arrived, the confirmed a fast-moving grass fire was spreading upslope towards a structure.

Firefighters quickly actioned the fire and stopped it before it reached some bushes adjacent to the structure.

“Even though we have seen rain, conditions remain incredibly dry throughout the North Okanagan,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “This event is a reminder of how quickly a grass fire can spread. We are asking everyone to remain cautious and vigilant.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined and no injuries were reported.

Crews will be on scene for another few hours.