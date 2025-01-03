Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a structure fire at a residential building in the 3600 block of 30th Avenue early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., VFRS crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire in a covered car park. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to the building above.

Crews quickly extinguished the vehicle fire and accessed the suites directly above the car park. As a precaution, the building was evacuated while firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire that had spread to three suites.

During the incident, residents informed fire crews that not all occupants were accounted for. Firefighters conducted a thorough sweep of the building and safely assisted two residents out of the structure.

Several suites sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) has been activated to assist residents who have been temporarily displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.

To ensure the safety of crews and residents, 30th Avenue between 37th Street and 31st Avenue was closed for several hours.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), RCMP, and BC Hydro also attended the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.