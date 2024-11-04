At approximately 8:40 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to reports of a structure fire in the 4000 block of 34th Street.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a unit in a residential complex fully engulfed in flames, with fire and smoke extending to the roof and neighboring suites.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze; however, extensive fire, smoke and water damage was sustained in six (6) units, as well as to a recreational trailer located in the parking lot in front of the building.

During the fire, crews were able to assist an individual who was on the balcony of the unit where the fire was concentrated.

“Their quick action, ensured everyone was able to make it to safety during this incident,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “I also want to remind residents that working smoke alarms are essential for home safety. It’s crucial to check them regularly to ensure they’re functioning properly.”

The building has been evacuated, pending a damage assessment. The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) program is providing assistance to temporarily displaced residents.

BCEHS, RCMP, FortisBC and BC Hydro all attended.

For more information on how to check smoke alarms an carbon monoxide detectors, please visit vernon.ca/news.