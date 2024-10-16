The City of Vernon continues to collaborate with residents to reduce wildfire risks in our community.

A community-led FireSmart™ project is underway with the Spruce Landing strata, Vernon FireSmart program, and Ryder Ventures. This initiative focuses on removing fire fuels from private land surrounding the Spruce Landing strata and city-owned properties adjacent to 25th Avenue.

The strata engaged with the City’s FireSmart program to initiate this project and will cover all associated costs on its property. Once completed, Spruce Landing will receive FireSmart Canada Neighbourhood Recognition certification.

“The strata council and owners of Spruce Landing thank the FireSmart team for their guidance on the hazards of cedar and juniper hedging,” said strata president Ron McCreary. “We appreciate their support throughout this significant project and look forward to working closely with our contractor.”

In addition to Spruce Landing, several other neighborhoods in the community have been recognized for their proactive efforts in identifying and removing wildfire hazards, including Predator Ridge, Adventure Bay, Inglewood strata, Sunset Properties, Outback Resort, Sandpiper strata, Infinity strata, Westerra strata and Lansdowne strata.

“Collaborating with community groups like the Spruce Landing strata is foundational for creating a wildfire resilient community,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Their good work reflects a strong commitment to community safety.”

The project is scheduled to run from October 15 to November 15. During this time, both the strata and the City will implement activities to better prepare the community for potential fire risks.

For more information about the FireSmart program and to arrange a free home or neighborhood assessment, please visit the City of Vernon website at vernon.ca/firesmart or contact firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca

.