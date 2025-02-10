To better support the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) FireSmart program, residents are now able to dispose of large loads of yard and garden waste for free at CSRD landfills.

A key component of the CSRD’s FireSmart programs is for residents to reduce their wildfire risk by pruning branches, removing highly flammable vegetation from near their homes and keeping their yard free from accumulated debris like leaves, twigs and dried-out pine needles.

Previously, residents were allowed free disposal of yard and garden waste at CSRD landfills and transfer stations if it was considered a small load, brought to the site in single-axle vehicles/trailers.

Starting in 2021, residents disposing of large loads of yard waste in tandem-axle vehicles/trailers were required to pay $80/tonne and could only dispose of large loads at landfills in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm. The restriction was put in place to deal with an increasing number of commercial businesses bringing in land-clearing waste using heavy equipment and causing problems with composting due to the stumps, rocks and soil in the loads.

However, the policy discouraged some residents from FireSmart clean-ups because they would have to pay tipping fees for large loads of yard waste brought in on vehicles with multiple axles.

To help promote yard waste clean-ups, the CSRD will now be offering residents the ability to bring in dual-axle loads of FireSmart yard waste at no cost. This applies at the four CSRD landfills in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm only.

CSRD transfer stations can still only accept small loads of yard waste, defined as not more than 1,000 kg in weight or two cubic metres in size.

Residents disposing of large loads of FireSmart waste are required to fill out a FireSmart Declaration Form before tipping fees will be waived. This is to allow the FireSmart program to accurately track the use of this free service.

Commercial loads of land-clearing waste are still subject to tipping fees.

Items not accepted as part of the free yard and garden waste program include tree stumps, felled trees, demolition or painted wood waste, soil, rock or other similar types of large debris.