In a first for Western Canada, the legendary service of ​ The Ritz-Carlton Residences will be available in the resort community of Predator Ridge , owned by real estate development company, Wesbild Holdings Ltd. This project will mark the first world-class luxury brand to enter the Okanagan region and the first Ritz-Carlton standalone branded residential development in Canada.

Amid the rolling hills, vast lakes and sun-drenched vineyards of the Okanagan Valley, you will find boundless adventure and incredible beauty. Soon, you’ll find world-class luxury too. Coming to market in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge will bring a new level of legendary service to one of Canada’s most remarkable places – a lifestyle of distinction, exceptional hospitality and refined details.

“For 33 years, Predator Ridge has evolved to become one of Canada’s premiere all-season resort communities, bringing regional and national success to the emerging Okanagan Valley. It is an honour to have been selected by The Ritz-Carlton, let alone be the host property for so many Canadian firsts,” says Brad Pelletier, Senior Vice President, Wesbild Holdings Ltd. “I’m incredibly proud of Predator Ridge’s initial vision and humble roots, but seeing the looks on The Ritz-Carlton executives’ faces when we toured them around our property and region was something I’ll never forget. This is the ultimate testimonial for what we’ve become.”



Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and at the heart of the North Okanagan’s Scenic Sip wine district, Predator Ridge features distinct neighbourhoods of award-winning homes, exceptional accommodation and unmatched amenities, nestled amidst 36 holes of championship golf and award-winning champagne powder mountains. The future location of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge is a panoramic vista where glistening lakes, smooth greens and towering peaks converge under boldly saturated sunsets.



“Predator Ridge is rugged wilderness juxtaposed with refined serenity in its most elevated form. This type of contrast creates an artistic tension that is an architect’s dream,” says Gordon Karau, Director of Planning and Product Development. “We were saving the most compelling site to date, and when The Ritz-Carlton came into the picture, the stars aligned — right time, right site, right brand. We knew this piece of land deserved something special, and we’re glad we waited.”



“When scouting new locations for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, we look for destinations that transcend the ordinary — places with distinctive style and discerning attention to detail. Predator Ridge delivers all this and more with unmatched natural beauty and a clear vision of the property’s endless possibilities,” says Sarah Khalifa, Vice President, Mixed Use Development, Marriott International. “When we stood atop the site, we agreed, ‘This is the real Canada’. This was a place unlike anywhere else.”



The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge won’t just be the crown jewel of Predator Ridge; it will be the star of the Okanagan’s coming-of-age narrative. Over the next decade, Predator Ridge will see an expanded trail system, a local winery partnership with O’Rourke Family Estate, a world-class Okanagan Gondola collaboration, as well as amenity introductions and expansions.



“We’re incredibly fortunate to have had the guidance of Avington Financial in the selection and appointment of The Residences. This relationship is truly symbolic of the greatness that’s to come to the Okanagan Valley,” says Brad. “The combination of a special region, unique community and global hospitality brand is the perfect foundation to celebrate Predator Ridge’s achievements with the world. This has been our best kept secret, but we’re ready to tell this story because it’s a vision we’re passionate about.”



The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge will be a huge step forward for Predator Ridge and the surrounding region, and also provides a wonderful opportunity to stimulate growth within the Canadian economy.



There has been a growing consumer demand for branded, standalone properties within resort-style, amenity-rich communities. Owners value the luxury and service that comes with brands they have come to know and trust. With Residences currently in Montreal and Toronto, The Ritz-Carlton is a world-renowned luxury brand that is continuing to grow in Canada.



While the development has only just commenced, excitement is in the air. “We move mountains with our minds first. The equipment comes later,” says Gordon.



The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge are not owned, sold or developed by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates (“The Ritz-Carlton”). Predator Ridge Limited Partnership uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from The Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.