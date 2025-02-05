This marks the eighth edition of this legendary freeride event, where athletes will battle on some of North America's most dynamic and challenging terrain.

With a weather window from February 7-13, organizers will select the best competition day to ensure optimal conditions. This stop is a key moment in the 2025 season, with riders looking to lock in crucial points before the Tour moves into its final stages before The Cut.

A True Big-Mountain Freeride Destination

Nestled in the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is one of North America’s premier freeride destinations. Known for its steep chutes, deep snowpack, and natural features, the resort provides the perfect canvas for world-class freeriding. Its rugged terrain offers a mix of technical descents, massive airs, and high-speed open faces, testing the skills of even the most experienced athletes.

Since first hosting an FWT event in 2018, Kicking Horse has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting and demanding stops on the Tour. The mountain consistently delivers prime freeride conditions, drawing riders and fans alike to witness the sport at its highest level.

Beyond the competition, Golden, BC, serves as the perfect freeride hub, with a strong local ski and snowboard community and breathtaking backcountry terrain. The town’s passion for freeriding creates an electric atmosphere, making this stop a highlight of the season for both athletes and fans.



Don’t Miss the Action

Fans can watch the Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro live on www.freerideworldtour.com, with the competition day confirmed 48 hours in advance. Follow @freerideworldtour on social media for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and all the latest news from the Tour.