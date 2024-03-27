Five alumni of the West Kelowna Warriors will be taking part in the NCAA Regional tournaments this upcoming weekend in a race to the Frozen Four, taking place in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Luke Devlin (Cornell), Charles-Alexis Legault (Quinnipiac), Levi Stauber (Michigan Tech), Felix Trudeau (Maine) and Carter Wilkie (Rochester Institute of Technology) will hit the ice this weekend in hopes of extending their season and moving on to the Frozen Four and the National Championship.



Devlin and the Cornell Big Red will play in Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the University of Maine Black Bears on Thursday, March 28th at 2:30 PM PST. Cornell won the ECAC with a record of 21-6-6 while Devlin tallied 6 goals and 8 points in 26 games in his freshman season with the Big Red. The Memphis, Tennessee native collected 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 51 games with the Warriors during his lone season with the club in 2022/23.



The reigning National Champions in Quinnipiac University and Charles-Alexis Legault finished the season with a 26-9-2 record and will kick their regionals off on Friday, March 29th at 2:30 PM in Providence, Rhode Island and face-off against the University of Wisconsin. Following a National Championship in his freshman season with the Bobcats, Legault scored 9 goals and added 13 assists for 22 points in 37 games this year at Quinnipiac. A Carolina Hurricanes draft choice, Legault played 36 games with West Kelowna during the 2021/22 season, posting 6 goals and 18 points.



Stauber and Michigan Tech will play in the same regional as Quinnipiac in Providence with their matchup taking place against Boston College, who is the number one seed in the tournament. The Huskies finished with a record of 19-14-6 out of the CCHA with Stauber in his second season at Michigan Tech, playing in 19 games this season. The Hermantown, Minnesota native scored 11 goals and 16 points in 52 games with West Kelowna during the 2019/20 campaign.



Posting their first 20-plus win season since 2011/12, Trudeau and the University of Maine will take on Cornell in Springfield vying to keep their season alive. Trudeau led the Warriors with 27 goals and 61 points in 49 games during the 2021/22 season while the Terrebonne, Quebec native in his second season with the Black Bears. Trudeau checking into 24 games this season while earning 3 goals and 5 points.



A point-per-game player with RIT the last two seasons, Wilkie brings the Tigers into Sioux Falls, South Dakota looking to continue their strong campaign after winning the Atlantic Hockey Conference for the second straight season. Compiling a career-high 16 goals and 41 points with RIT this season, Wilkie and the Tigers will square off against Boston University. The Calgary, Alberta native posted 19 goals and 35 points in 42 games played with the Warriors over his two-year career.



The weekend set of games will lead into four teams advancing to the Frozen Four in Saint Paul, Minnesota with the Semi-Finals taking place on Thursday, April 11th before the National Championship commences on Saturday, April 13th.



