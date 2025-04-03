A man was arrested and is in custody after making a dangerous attempt to escape from police in a stolen vehicle in Vernon last night.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, around 10:30 p.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attempted a traffic stop with a black pickup truck in the area of 34th St and 48th Ave. As soon as the officer activated their emergency equipment, the driver of the pickup ignored police and sped away. In their attempt to escape, the suspect ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 48th Ave and 27th St. The truck was determined to be stolen and both the driver and passenger were arrested without further incident. The driver of the other vehicle was transported from the scene for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the stolen truck, a 37-year old Vernon man, remains in custody pending further investigation.