As the sun begins to set on summer, it’s time to drain backyard pools and outdoor water features. Residents are reminded to follow proper drainage procedures this season and every season to help protect Okanagan Lake, our drinking water source.
When draining pools, hot tubs or backyard water features at any time of the year, residents must:
Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the City's Water Quality department at 250-469-8887 before draining their pool or water feature. Improper discharge of contaminated water can result in a fine of up to $2,000.
For more information, visit kelowna.ca/stormwater.