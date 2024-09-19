As the sun begins to set on summer, it’s time to drain backyard pools and outdoor water features. Residents are reminded to follow proper drainage procedures this season and every season to help protect Okanagan Lake, our drinking water source.

When draining pools, hot tubs or backyard water features at any time of the year, residents must:

Drain onto a dry area on their property over a long period of time, ensuring water stays on the property. If yard space cannot accommodate the discharge, water may be directed to a storm drain PROVIDED that the water is completely dechlorinated first

Discharge the water at a low flow rate

Stop draining if it starts raining or the ground becomes saturated

Never drain water directly into Okanagan Lake

Always drain saltwater pool water directly into the sanitary sewer system, and never into the storm water collection system

Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the City's Water Quality department at 250-469-8887 before draining their pool or water feature. Improper discharge of contaminated water can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/stormwater.