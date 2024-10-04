Work will begin Monday, October 7, on foreshore improvements at the northwest point of City Park. The work is a continuation of erosion mitigation previously completed on Hot Sands Beach and will consist of foreshore protection measures, including new ground cover, log placement, plantings and riprap at the base of the existing retaining wall to better protect against erosion. Work is expected to be completed in December.

During the work, the City Park promenade will remain open except for occasional temporary disruptions to allow equipment access and for the safety of personnel and park visitors. The parking bay north of the Kelowna Lawn Bowling Club will also be closed to accommodate site staging and equipment storage.

Park goers are asked to respect safety personnel and signage depicting any closures onsite. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

