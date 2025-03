A big yellow excavator has taken to the former Hell's Angels clubhouse in Kelowna.

Crews spending the afternoon demolishing the site on Ellis Street which was recently purchased by the City of Kelowna.

The City reported paying just under $1 million for the property which was assessed by the Province to be worth $1.2 million.

AM 1150 has reached out to the City to find out what future plans for the site look like but have yet to hear back.