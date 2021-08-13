FortisBC has notified the City of Penticton that crews will soon begin work throughout the community to upgrade residential gas meters.

Residents should be aware that FortisBC workers may need to access your property to complete the meter exchange. This work will be completed by FortisBC and contracted vendors, whose vehicles will be marked with FortisBC decals.

Be aware that the City of Penticton is not involved in this project and any questions should be directed to FortisBC. If you have questions, phone 1-888-224-2710 or email advancedgasmeters@fortisbc.com.

For further details, visit the FortisBC website at fortisbc.com/newgasmeters.