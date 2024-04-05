In response to an application made by the Peachland Seniors Support Society (PSSS), the District of Peachland has granted the society a temporary licence of occupation and demolition permits to remove all structures at four adjacent properties, 4426, 4440, 4444, and 4450 5th Street.

In response to an application made by the Peachland Seniors Support Society (PSSS), the District of Peachland has granted the society a temporary licence of occupation and demolition permits to remove all structures at four adjacent properties, 4426, 4440, 4444, and 4450 5th Street.

In the meantime, PSSS and BC Housing are working toward fulfilling commitments they previously made through rezoning conditions and legal agreements related to Phase 2 of a seniors’ affordable housing project at the site. The Society’s professional contractor will safely secure all four buildings and the surrounding area during the demolition process.

For more information about the demolition permit, please contact Peachland’s building department at info@peachland.ca or 250-767-2647.



