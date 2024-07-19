The City of Penticton is offering free compost for all customers next week, while supplies last.

The compost will be available for pickup from the compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Road (access off Spiller Road), from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily from Monday, July 22, until Friday, July 26 (last load at 2:45 p.m.).

An operator and equipment will be available on-site to help load trucks and trailers. Self-loading will also be available during this time. Please ensure all loads are covered and/or tarped prior to leaving the site.

Penticton’s compost is a safe, effective, environmentally friendly compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil.

Penticton compost consists of processed wastewater solids and organics. For more information about City compost, visit penticton.ca/compost.