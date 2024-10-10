Need compost for your flower garden? The City is extending its free compost giveaway until Saturday, Oct. 12, to open up the opportunity to more residents.

The compost is available for pickup from the compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Road (access off Spiller Road), from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily (last loads at 2:45 p.m.).

An operator and equipment will be available on-site to help load trucks and trailers. Self-loading will also be available during this time. Please ensure all loads are covered and/or tarped prior to leaving the site.

Penticton’s compost is a safe, effective, environmentally friendly compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil. The compost consists of processed wastewater solids and organics. For more information about City compost, visit penticton.ca/compost.