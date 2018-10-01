The City is reminding residents about free on-street parking available every Friday and Saturday starting this Friday, Nov. 29. Also, parking on Sundays is always free.

Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls. City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking will resume December 30.

This initiative was approved by City Council, at an estimated cost of $1,800-$2,000 per day in lost revenue, to encourage shopping local during the holiday shopping period.

For questions or further information, please contact City of Penticton Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440.