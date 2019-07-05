With thousands of people anticipated to attend the Magic on Main Street event in downtown Penticton on Sunday, Dec. 1, the City is issuing reminders to help residents plan ahead.

“We look forward to seeing the community come out for this magical event, which kicks off the festive spirit throughout Penticton,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “In addition to the brightly decorated floats, we know the light up will be extra special, with the return of the light tunnel plus possibly some new surprises.”

This year’s event begins at 4:45 p.m., with dozens of floats taking part in the Santa Claus Parade, followed by the official light up ceremony at Gyro Park at 6 p.m. With road closures downtown and heavy foot traffic expected, residents are encouraged to hop on the free transit service.

Free Park ‘n’ Ride shuttle service

The City is offering a free Park ‘n’ Ride shuttle service through BC Transit from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, where residents can park, shop and ride downtown. This will operate on a continuous loop between the shopping centre and downtown Penticton every 15 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. The three stops include:

· Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (on Atkinson Street, north of Warren Avenue)

· Martin Street at Wade Avenue

· Gyro Park (on Martin Street behind the park, near Lakeshore Drive)

Road closures

The downtown section of Main Street, between Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, will face road closures starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and move their vehicles from the street in that area by 2:30 p.m. to ensure the route is clear for floats. The sections will reopen on a rolling basis, with the entire stretch open again by 8 p.m.

Floats taking part in the parade will stage in the Penticton High School parking lot, so motorists and residents in the area should be aware that there will be slow-moving parade traffic and traffic control personnel on Eckhardt Avenue between the school and Main Street.

Parade and event details

The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. from White Avenue and will proceed north along Main Street toward Lakeshore Drive. At Gyro Park, there will live music, photos with Santa and the official light up reveal taking place at 6 p.m.

Enter a float into the Santa Claus Parade

Get your applications in quick! Organizations have until Nov. 22, 2024, to apply to enter a float into the parade. All details, including application forms, can be found at penticton.ca/holidaymagic.

A Sprinkle of Magic

The magical weekend begins a day ahead, on Saturday, Nov. 30, with A Sprinkle of Magic, presented by the Downtown Penticton Association. This event will take place downtown from 12 noon until 4 p.m., with festive activities, opportunities to get a jump on your holiday shopping, photos with Santa and more.

For more information about any of the items above, visit penticton.ca/holidaymagic.