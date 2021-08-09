BC Transit and the City of Penticton are happy to announce a safe option to get to and from the Okanagan Fest of Ale event, April 11 & 12, 2025.

Transit will be free for those with tickets to Fest of Ale on Friday and Saturday. Transit customers will need to present their ticket to the driver to board the bus for free.

We recommend using the Umo app, Google Maps, or any other real-time bus tracking app to plan your next BC Transit journey.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkamen.