BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the District of Summerland are happy to announce that transit will be free for seniors during Seniors Week, effective June 2 until June 8, 2024.

Transit service will be free for seniors aged 55 and above, with proof of age, on the following routes:

1 Okanagan Lake / Wiltse

2 West Side / Penticton

3 Uplands / Skaha Lake

4 West Side / Duncan East

5 Main Street

15 Night Route

16 Lake to Lake

30 Penticton / Summerland

Free transit includes on-request service.

Summerland residents now ride for FREE on Route 30 as part of the District’s Free Fare Program. Residents ages 12 and older can add a ‘Free Fare’ pass to their Umo card at one of the local vendors located at the Municipal Hall or Aquatic Centre.