BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the District of Summerland are happy to announce that transit will be free for seniors during Seniors Week, effective June 2 until June 8, 2024.
Transit service will be free for seniors aged 55 and above, with proof of age, on the following routes:
Free transit includes on-request service.
Summerland residents now ride for FREE on Route 30 as part of the District’s Free Fare Program. Residents ages 12 and older can add a ‘Free Fare’ pass to their Umo card at one of the local vendors located at the Municipal Hall or Aquatic Centre.