BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the District of Summerland are happy to announce that free transit is being offered to celebrate Youth Week, May 1 – 7, 2024.

In Summerland, rides on Route 30 Summerland/Penticton will be free for those aged 18 and under, with valid identification.

All Summerland residents can now ride for free on Route 30 as part of the District's Free Fare Program. Please pick up a pass at one of the Summerland vendors listed here.

In Penticton, transit is now free, year-round, for those aged 24 and under who register for the new Youth Pass program. Passes are available at locations across Penticton.

We encourage our customers to use the Umo app, Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.