When the holidays are over, residents can dispose of their natural Christmas trees in an eco-friendly way by having them chipped.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan suggests giving trees another life by dropping them off at one of the many free and convenient Chip It locations. The trees will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient-rich compost called Glen Grow, available at various locations, including the Glenmore Landfill.

Residents should ensure all decorations, tinsel, plastic bags and other materials used for transporting are removed before recycling the trees, as these items interfere with the composting process.

The following Christmas tree drop-off locations are open from December 26 to January 31:

Kelowna:

Cook Road Boat Launch – drop off anytime

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road) – drop off anytime

Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive) Open Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1 Three tree limit; load must be tarped



West Kelowna and Peachland:

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road) Open Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1



Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road) – drop off anytime

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in the yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes on March 3, 2025. Keep in mind prunings and branches must not be longer than 5cm (2in) in diameter and less than 1 metre (3ft) long.

For more information on tree chipping or holiday recycling, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store), email recycle@rdco.com or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.