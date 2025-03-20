As part of its FireSmart Program, the Peachland Fire Department is covering the fees to encourage residents to collect and dispose of yard waste and consider more FireSmart activities for their properties.



Pick up your voucher, one per household, at the Peachland Municipal Hall at 5806 Beach Avenue. With some easy steps, you can protect your home from wildfire. Find FireSmart tips at: www.peachland.ca/firesmart.



The Westside Transfer Station (Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre) is located at 2640 Asquith Rd, West Kelowna, BC.