Youth between 13 and 24 can receive free transit by registering for a pass at one of five locations (12 and under ride for free with no pass required).

The passes will be valid until Dec. 31, 2025.

Cards can be registered or renewed at the following locations:

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis Street

· Foundry Penticton – 501 Main Street

· Penticton Public Library – 785 Main Street

· Penticton Community Centre – 325 Power Street

· Penticton City Hall – 171 Main Street

Given the high uptake of the program last year, in 2025 registrants will be required to provide proof of ID to be recorded by bus pass distributors to ensure there is no duplication of pass recipients, reducing the risk of fare evasion. Identification that can be accepted includes: driver's license, passport, birth certificate, student ID Cards or school enrolment/registration documents.

The funding for the pilot project is coming from a three-year grant the federal government’s Building Safer Communities, provided to the City of Penticton.